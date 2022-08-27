2 men in custody after 2 women shot during fight in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police said two men are in custody after a shooting that sent two women to a hospital early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m., when police were called to the 2400 block of Malcolm X Boulevard.
Investigators found that there was a fight that escalated, and two men shot two women.
The women were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police said 21-year-old Jaymis Abbott and 22-year-old Keshawn Lemon were taken into custody.
No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.