2 Texas State Troopers hit while assisting disabled semi in Corsicana; SB I-45 shut down

Published  March 13, 2025 8:19am CDT
Navarro County
(Source: Rice Volunteer Fire Department)

The Brief

    • 2 Texas State Troopers were involved in a crash in Navarro County on Thursday morning.
    • The troopers were assisting a disabled 18-wheeler on southbound I-45 when they were hit.
    • The interstate is expected to be closed until about 10 a.m.

CORSICANA, Texas - Two state troopers were involved in a crash Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 45 at Business 45 in Corsicana, officials said.

Courtesy: DPS

Troopers involved in crash

What we know:

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. as the troopers were assisting a disabled 18-wheeler.

The driver of a pickup truck hit their patrol unit, which then hit the two troopers.

The two troopers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

The interstate was expected to be shut down until 10 a.m.

Traffic was being routed to Business 45. 

What we don't know:

DPS officials have not said whether the driver of the pickup is facing any charges.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety, TxDOT Dallas and the Rice Volunteer Fire Department.

