2 Tarrant County mayors team-up to fight hunger during government shutdown

The Brief Tarrant County cities and leaders held events to fight hunger amidst the ongoing government shutdown and delayed SNAP benefits. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham teamed up to distribute food boxes at O.D. Wyatt High School. The mayors emphasized that while local efforts are crucial, the federal government must restore SNAP benefits quickly, as cities cannot financially replace the aid.



There were several efforts across Tarrant County today to support neighbors facing the threat of hunger during the government shutdown.

One of the events saw mayors from two cities teaming up to help SNAP recipients and unpaid federal workers.

Mayor Mattie Parker (left) & Mayor Stephanie Boardingham (right)

Mayors partner to aid families

Local perspective:

The mayors of two Tarrant County cities team up in support of an event to fight hunger. Serving the community at a time of need.

"Today’s giveaway is just about making sure the community has everything they need. We know this ZIP Code has tremendous food insecurity," said Mayor Parker.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham were at O.D. Wyatt High School distributing boxes of food. The project is an extension of the school’s own market, called thrive.

The timing coincides with the record government shutdown and with federal SNAP benefits still in limbo.

Grant money from both cities made possible the purchase of items for the food boxes.

Local efforts amid SNAP uncertainty

What they're saying:

Mayors’ Parker and Boardingham say supporting local efforts to feed families is the main priority, as they continue to raise their voices in support of ending the government shutdown.

"I think its important that we show people that we care and that we are on this. That this is something that is important to us, as it is to anyone else. So being together is going to encourage other communities to partner together this way. Fort Worth is big, Forest Hill is small, but together we’re great," said Boardingham.

"The volume of money that is needed to support families, particularly with SNAP benefits, is too big for any city government, any state government, for that matter, to really supplement so at this point. The smaller efforts are very important, but the message is clear about the government shutdown; restore SNAP benefits as quickly as possible. People’s lives depend on it," said Mayor Parker.

Relief efforts across the county

Dig deeper:

Meantime, in Denton, a larger scale food distribution by the Tarrant Area Food Bank is a welcome sight for hundreds of people in vehicles. In consideration of widespread food insecurity, one man summed things up from his perspective.

"Right now it can be hard so we have to do whatever we have to do."