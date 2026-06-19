2 Tarrant County jail inmates died this week

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The Brief Two men died this week following separate incidents stemming from their time in custody at the Tarrant County jail. The two inmates had refused medical exams before suffering medical emergencies. A third man, Mack Greer, remains on life support after suffering a head injury in jail, according to his family.



Two men died after suffering separate medical emergencies at the Tarrant County jail this week. A third remains on life support after suffering a head injury while in custody.

First In-Custody Death

What we know:

The first inmate was a 40-year-old male who has not yet been identified.

On Monday, his cellmate noticed he was in distress and alerted jail staff, according to a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Jail personnel gave him life-saving measures, which were continued by medical staff at John Peter Smith (JPS) Hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

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Dig deeper:

According to sheriff’s officials, the man was taken into custody on Sunday by the River Oaks Police Department for allegedly violating a bond or protective order.

He reportedly refused to cooperate or consent to a routine medical assessment during his initial jail intake.

Jail personnel cannot force an individual to provide medical history or comply with a medical evaluation, officials said in a statement.

Second In-Custody Death

What we know:

The second inmate was also a 40-year-old male who has not yet been identified.

On Tuesday, a detention officer found him kneeling beside his bed and failing to respond to greetings.

He was also given life-saving measures and taken to JPS Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

The second man was also taken into custody on Sunday, but in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police charged him with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

He also refused to cooperate or consent to a medical assessment.

Third Man’s Injuries Questioned

What we know:

According to Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons, Mack Greer sustained a fatal head injury while in custody at the Tarrant County jail and was taken to JPS Hospital this week.

He was placed on life support and was released from custody on a personal recognizance bond, Simmons said.

What they're saying:

Simmons is calling for an investigation into Greer’s injury, as well as the deaths of the other two men.

She held a news conference on Friday afternoon with Greer's family and made accusations about his death.

The other side:

However, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said as of Friday afternoon, Greer was still on life support.

"We are familiar with the allegations made during today’s press conference with Commissioner Simmons and, not surprisingly, it contained a lot of misinformation and half-truths. This is nothing more than political grandstanding. Frankly, it's terribly insensitive to hold a press conference while the man is dying," the sheriff's office said in response to FOX 4's questions.

A spokesman clarified that Greer has a lengthy medical history that predates his time in the Tarrant County jail, including a lifelong genetic disorder.

It's not uncommon for judges to grant compassionate release when an inmate is in failing health and no longer a threat to the community. This allows them to be with family during their final days, the spokesperson said.

"Many individuals entering our facility arrive with significant, long‑term health issues related to substance abuse or other medical conditions. Our staff works diligently to identify medical and mental health concerns through our screening process the moment someone comes into our custody. However, even with these efforts, we cannot compel individuals to follow the medical guidance provided by the doctors and nurses from John Peter Smith Hospital. We remain committed to offering appropriate care and ensuring every person in our custody is treated with professionalism and dignity," the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said.

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify the two men who died and determine the exact causes of their deaths.

The incidents will be reviewed by multiple agencies, which is standard after a jail death.