2 students in custody for social media threat targeting Duncanville High School

There is an increased police presence at Duncanville High School after two students allegedly posted threatening statements online.

School district police arrested two students for that social media threat. They have been charged with making a terroristic threat.

Duncanville ISD discovered the threat that was apparently posted on Instagram over the weekend.

The district said that it would have extra security on campus Monday, as well as metal detectors. It also said there would be counselors available at school for any students who need them.

The threat that was directed towards Duncanville High School appears to be a hoax, the school district said.

Duncanville ISD said criminal charges can be filed regardless of whether the threat was a hoax.