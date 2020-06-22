2 shot in argument outside south Dallas store
DALLAS - Two people were shot outside a south Dallas convenience store overnight.
Police said there was a disturbance between a group of people on Malcolm X Boulevard near the CF Hawn Freeway around 1:30 a.m.
One person started shooting. Nearby officers heard the gunfire and quickly responded.
Officers applied a tourniquet to the leg of one man who had been shot. He should be okay.
A second person who was shot went to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Police said surveillance video from the store could help them identify the shooter.