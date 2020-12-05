2 people seriously injured in wrong-way crash in Southlake

article

Two people were seriously injured after a wrong-way crash in Southlake early Saturday morning.

Police said the wreck happened just before 1:30 a.m., when a speeding vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 114 slammed head-on into another vehicle near Kimball Avenue.

One of the vehicles involved flipped onto its roof.

There were people trapped in each vehicle. Firefighters had to use special equipment to get both drivers out of their vehicles.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.