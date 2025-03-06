2 people hurt in Fort Worth house fire

article

Two people were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a house fire in Fort Worth.

What we know:

According to early reports, the fire started around noon in the 6100 block of Tilapia Drive.

Images from SKY 4 showed firefighters and paramedics at a home across the street from ED Willkie Middle School.

The home didn’t appear to have much external damage, but MedStar officials said two people were transported.

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The other had less serious injuries.

What we don't know:

No details about the victims have been released.

The cause of the fire is also unknown.