2 more people have drowned in Lewisville Lake this week

Officials are concerned after two more people drowned this week while swimming at Lewisville Lake.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, 45-year-old Chianti Reed drowned in the lake Sunday afternoon.

Relatives said he was a great swimmer but went underwater in a designated swimming area and never resurfaced. His body was found later that evening.

On Wednesday evening, dive teams recovered the body of a 17-year-old who drowned in the same public swim area in Lewisville Lake Park. His name has not yet been released.

Last month, three other people drowned in the lake in a span of three days.

A 19-year-old went under while swimming near a buoy at the same public beach. Another 19-year-old died while swimming at the Highland Village swim beach and a 45-year-old drowned while swimming near a pontoon boat with friends in the Lake Cities area of the lake.

The Lewisville Fire Fighters Association called the recent drownings alarming and promised immediate action.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the affected families and are committed to preventing further loss of life through enhanced lake safety awareness," the organization said in a news release. "Recent incidents serve as stark reminders of the inherent risks involved, especially when safety measures are not diligently followed. We implore residents and visitors to prioritize safety while enjoying our beautiful lakes."

The group urged people to swim with caution, wear life jackets at all times, supervise children, use the buddy system, keep an eye on the weather, and avoid alcohol while on the lake.

The Texas Game Wardens are investigating both accidents.