2 North Texas spelling bee contestants advance to quarterfinals

article

Two North Texans reached the quarterfinal round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Faizan Zaki of Allen is no stranger to the spelling bee. The 11-year-old from Skaggs Elementary School in Plano was actually part of the competition at age 7.

Also still competing is 10-year-old Brihasa Veduru from Bear Creek Intermediate School in Keller.

Related article

The Scripps National Spelling Bee continues with the quarterfinal round Wednesday morning and the semifinals Wednesday night near Washington D.C.

The final round is Thursday night.