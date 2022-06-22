2 new monkeypox cases reported in Dallas County

Dallas County reported its second and third cases of monkeypox.

The new patients both traveled out of the country and tested positive this week.

One of them had been to Spain and traveled back to Dallas.

Health officials did not say when the person traveled, but people on that person's flight were contacted.

The other patient recently returned from Mexico. Again, county officials did not give travel dates.

The first monkeypox patient who tested positive earlier this month was presumed to have contracted it while in Germany. The person from Dallas then traveled to Mexico, where they showed symptoms, and left Mexico to come back to Dallas against the advice of doctors.

