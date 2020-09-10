2 more Dallas County residents die from West Nile Virus

article

Dallas County is reporting two more deaths because of the West Nile Virus.

The third and fourth deaths of the season included a 75-year-old from Richardson and a 53-year-old from Dallas.

The county health department also confirmed two more people have been infected, bringing the total to 11.

So far, mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile in Carrollton, Dallas, DeSoto, Duncanville, Garland, Highland Park, Irving, Lancaster, Mesquite, Richardson and University Park.

The county and city are spraying in the affected areas.