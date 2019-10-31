2 men indicted for murder of 9-year-old girl shot in Dallas apartment during rap feud

article

Two men have been indicted for the August murder of a 9-year-old Dallas girl after an argument between wannabe rappers over “diss tracks” resulted in the shooting.

A Dallas County Grand Jury found enough evidence to put Tyrese Simmons and Davonte Benton on trial for the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett.

Police say Bennett was shot because of a feud between wannabe rappers who targeted the wrong apartment.