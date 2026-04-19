2 killed in semi-truck rollover crash on Highway 287 in Wichita County

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The Brief Two people died early Saturday after a tractor-trailer lost control and rolled over on U.S. Highway 287 in Wichita County. Investigators blame strong crosswinds and a wet roadway for causing the driver to veer off the road and overcorrect near an overpass. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.



According to Texas DPS, two people were killed on early Saturday when a tractor-trailer crashed along U.S. Highway 287 in Wichita County.

What we know:

A crash occurred around 12:29 a.m. near mile marker 326. DPS said a 2020 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a 2021 Wilson semi-trailer was traveling southeast when it encountered strong crosswinds in the area.

Investigators said the winds caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which veered off the right side of the roadway as it approached an overpass. The driver then overcorrected to the left, causing the truck to roll onto the passenger side.

The vehicle struck a guardrail and came to rest entangled in it on the shoulder, facing northeast.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Joshua Brad Sneed of Banks, Alabama. The passenger was identified as 31-year-old Ashley Ramirez De Los Santos Corona of Thomasville, Georgia. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, as DPS said neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Weather conditions were reported as windy, and the roadway was wet at the time of the crash. The posted speed limit in the area is 75 mph.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation, according to Texas DPS.