2 killed in Pleasant Grove crash Sunday morning

Dallas Police were called to a crash at N Masters Dr. and Elam Rd. in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. and involved a box truck and a red sports car.

Police say two people in the red sports car were killed in the crash.

Police say the driver of the sports car was headed eastbound on Elam Rd. approaching N Masters Dr. when it crashed into a box truck headed northbound.

The sports car went under the middle of the truck.

The crash is under investigation.