Expand / Collapse search

2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-35E in Carrollton

By
Published 
Carrollton
FOX 4
article

CARROLLTON, Texas - Two people died in a wrong-way crash in Carrollton, north of Dallas, over the weekend.

The fatal crash happened early Sunday on Interstate 35E.

Carrollton police said a driver who was going the wrong way collided with two others just north of the President George Bush Turnpike.

Related

Early morning crash in Arlington leaves 1 dead
article

Early morning crash in Arlington leaves 1 dead

One person is dead after a serious crash involving three vehicles in Arlington early Sunday morning.

The wrong-way driver and the second vehicle’s driver died at the scene.

The third driver was hospitalized in an unknown condition.

Police are still investigating the crash.