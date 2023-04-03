2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-35E in Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Texas - Two people died in a wrong-way crash in Carrollton, north of Dallas, over the weekend.
The fatal crash happened early Sunday on Interstate 35E.
Carrollton police said a driver who was going the wrong way collided with two others just north of the President George Bush Turnpike.
The wrong-way driver and the second vehicle’s driver died at the scene.
The third driver was hospitalized in an unknown condition.
Police are still investigating the crash.