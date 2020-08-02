2 killed in wrong-way crash in Cedar Hill

article

Two people died in a crash early Sunday morning that authorities believe was caused by a wrong-way driver.

Midlothian police said they received calls about a vehicle traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Highway 67, just after 2 a.m.

Officers then got calls about a major crash on Highway 67, at Shiloh Road, near the Dallas/Ellis county line.

Cedar Hill officers were then called to the scene after it was determined the crash was in Cedar Hill.

Investigators found there were two vehicles involved in the crash, and the drivers of both vehicles died at the scene.

No further details have been released as the investigation continues.