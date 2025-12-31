2 killed in fiery New Year's Eve crash on Dallas highway

article

The Brief Two people were killed early Wednesday morning after their vehicle crashed and burst into flames on southbound North Central Expressway at West Northwest Highway. Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the single-vehicle scene around 5:30 a.m., where both occupants were pronounced dead after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



Two people died Wednesday morning after their vehicle caught fire following a crash on North Central Expressway, according to Dallas police.

What we know:

Police responded to the single-vehicle wreck in the southbound lanes of North Central Expressway at West Northwest Highway around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators said the vehicle became engulfed in flames after the impact. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews extinguished the blaze and discovered two people inside the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not determined what caused the driver to lose control. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the names of the victims.