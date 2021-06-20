2 kids among 8 shot after fight between separate groups celebrating birthday, graduation in Dallas

article

A 10-year-old and 15-year-old were among eight people shot when a fight broke out after an argument between two separate groups of partygoers at a Dallas banquet hall overnight Saturday.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m., when Dallas police were called about shots fired outside a strip mall in the 4600 block of E. R L Thornton Freeway in Old East Dallas.

Police said there were two events at the banquet hall, a graduation celebration and a birthday party, and there was an argument between people at the separate parties.

The argument led to a fight, and then shots were fired, injuring eight people. Police said none of their injuries appear to be life threatening.

Investigators said they are looking for at least two shooters.

No arrests have been made.