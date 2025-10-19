2 juveniles injured in Fort Worth shooting

article

The Brief Two juveniles were injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Fort Worth. The victims were found with gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. Bewick Street and were taken to the hospital. Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident; the identities and conditions of the victims are unknown.



Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department are working to learn the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left two juveniles injured early Sunday morning.

Fort Worth Shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. Bewick Street.

When officers arrived, they found both the juveniles had gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital for their injuries.

What we don't know:

Their identities and conditions are not known.

The Fort Worth Police Department Gun Violence Unit is investigating the shooting.