2 juveniles injured in Fort Worth shooting
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department are working to learn the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left two juveniles injured early Sunday morning.
Fort Worth Shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. Bewick Street.
When officers arrived, they found both the juveniles had gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital for their injuries.
What we don't know:
Their identities and conditions are not known.
The Fort Worth Police Department Gun Violence Unit is investigating the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.