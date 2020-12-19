2 injuries reported after DART trains make contact

article

There were two minor injuries reported after two DART trains made contact in Downtown Dallas Saturday afternoon.

This happened just after 1 p.m., when a northbound Orange Line train made contact with a southbound Red Line train at St. Paul Station.

Two passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Shuttle buses are being used to transfer passengers between stations.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, and it was found that the northbound Orange Line train did partially come off the tracks. .