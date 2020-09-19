2 injured after reporting someone fired shots at them while driving on I-35
article
DALLAS - Two men are in serious condition after they were shot at as they were driving near I-35 and Royal Lane in Northwest Dallas early Saturday morning.
The victims managed to drive to a nearby gas station and call for help.
They said someone traveling southbound along I-35 opened fire as they rode up alongside the vehicle.
The victims are expected to be okay.
No arrests have been made, and no further details were released.