2 hurt when small jet crashes in Bridgeport

article

Two people were seriously injured when a small fighter trainer jet crashed in Wise County.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported the aircraft took off from Perot Field/Fort Worth Alliance Airport around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

It was heading to Bridgeport Municipal Airport but crashed in a field near Highway 380.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Courtesy: Lake Bridgeport Fire Department

Photos posted by the Lake Bridgeport Fire Department show the plane appeared to hit a barn or shed.

The two people in the aircraft were identified as 62-year-old Diana Stranger of Washington, Texas and 58-year-old Thomas Charles of Florida.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.