2 hurt when small jet crashes in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Texas - Two people were seriously injured when a small fighter trainer jet crashed in Wise County.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported the aircraft took off from Perot Field/Fort Worth Alliance Airport around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
It was heading to Bridgeport Municipal Airport but crashed in a field near Highway 380.
Courtesy: Lake Bridgeport Fire Department
Photos posted by the Lake Bridgeport Fire Department show the plane appeared to hit a barn or shed.
The two people in the aircraft were identified as 62-year-old Diana Stranger of Washington, Texas and 58-year-old Thomas Charles of Florida.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.