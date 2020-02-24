2 hurt when gunman opens fire on their van on I-35 service road

A man and a woman were hurt when a gunman opened fire on their minivan overnight.

Dallas police responded to the South RL Thornton Freeway service road near Ewing Avenue around 11 p.m.

Witnesses told them a man with a rifle was standing on the road and began firing at a passing van, hitting it more than two dozen times. The van then crashed through a concrete barrier and into a construction zone.

The shooter ran off before officers arrive. Police are still looking for him.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. It’s not clear if their injuries were caused by the shooting or the crash, or both.

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting. Police haven’t said if it was a random or targeted attack.