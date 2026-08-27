2 hurt, another flees Red Bird area fiery crash

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The Brief Dallas police are investigating a three-vehicle collision on Wheatland Road in the Red Bird area late Wednesday night. Two people were taken to the hospital following the crash, while another individual fled the scene on foot before police arrived. The cause of the crash, the current condition of the hospitalized victims, and the identity of the person who fled remain unknown as investigations continue.



Dallas police are investigating a major multi-vehicle crash from overnight.

What we know:

The accident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday on Wheatland Road in the Red Bird area.

First responders got 911 calls about a major accident. They found three wrecked vehicles and found one of the cars on fire.

Two people were hospitalized.

Another person reportedly ran away from the scene before police arrived.

What we don't know:

Investigators shut down the road to try to determine what caused the crash.

There’s no word yet on the person who ran from the scene.

The condition of the victims is also unknown.