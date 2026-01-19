2 hospitalized after East Oak Cliff vacant house fire

article

Two people were injured in a fire at a vacant house in East Oak Cliff early Monday morning, according to fire officials.

What we know:

Dallas firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1100 block of East 10th Street around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found the home engulfed in flames and two victims down on the front porch.

Paramedics transported both individuals to a nearby hospital. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire while preventing it from spreading to the two surrounding houses. Crews were able to put out the flames with minimal damage to the neighboring properties.

Officials noted the home was vacant, though people were living inside at the time.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dallas vacant house fire (Terry Van Sickle)

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the current conditions of the two victims have not been released.