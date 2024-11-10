2 dead in McKinney shooting Saturday evening

article

McKinney Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old and a 22-year-old dead on Saturday just before 6 p.m.

Police received multiple 911 calls about gunfire near the intersection of Chestnut Street and Colorado Street in McKinney.

When they arrived, they found two males who were both shot. They were taken to local hospitals and both died from their wounds.

McKinney Police say there is no suspect information and there is no one in custody, and their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Robertson at mrobert3@mckinneytexas.org.