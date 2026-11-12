2 dead after Terrell wrong-way driver hits multiple vehicles on I-20

The Brief On Wednesday, November 11, at around 2 p.m., Terrell Police responded to calls about a wrong-way driver on Interstate 20 near mile marker 502. An initial investigation revealed a wrong-way driver struck a Ford truck before colliding head-on with a GMC truck and bursting into flames. The wrong-way driver and the driver of the GMC, later identified as Nicholas Landwermeyer, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford truck suffered minor injuries.



A wrong-way driver in Terrell crashed into two cars before his vehicle burst into flames on Wednesday, leaving them and one of the victims dead.

Terrell wrong-way crash

What we know:

On Wednesday, November 11, at around 2 p.m., the Terrell Police Department responded to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-20 near mile marker 502.

A preliminary investigation reveals a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling the wrong way on I-20 when it struck a 2023 Ford F-250, driven by Alfonso Zuniga of Terrell.

The Silverado then collided head-on with a 2025 GMC Sierra, driven by Nicholas Landwermeyer of Tyler. The Silverado burst into flames following the collision with the driver trapped inside.

Both Landwermeyer and the driver of the Silverado were pronounced dead at the scene. Zuniga suffered minor injuries from the crash.

What we don't know:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet identified the driver of the Silverado.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to send it to Officer B. Garza or Officer H. Martinez with the Terrell Police Department.