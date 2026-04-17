2 dead after Forth Worth crash with 10 buckets of liquid meth in van

article

The Brief Two people died in a Fort Worth crash involving a minivan. Crews found nearly 500 pounds of suspected liquid meth inside. The DEA will handle the drugs; causes of death are still under review.



Two people are dead after a Thursday crash in Fort Worth. Police say they found nearly 500 pounds of suspected liquid methamphetamine in the vehicle after the crash.

Fort Worth meth delivery crash

Police responded to the scene of the crash around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Delga Street, FWPD said in a Friday release. Upon arrival, they found the front passenger dead and the driver in serious condition. Despite lifesaving attempts, the driver also died at the scene.

During the investigation, the release says Fort Worth Fire Department officials found 10 five-gallon buckets of unidentified liquid in the crashed minivan. Narcotics officers were called to the scene to investigate.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fort Worth meth delivery crash (FWPD)

The contents of the bucket were tested and found presumptive positive for liquid methamphetamine. The total estimated weight was 480 pounds, and it has a potential street value between $1 and $3 million.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment after, but was expected to be released Friday.

What's next:

DEA agents will analyze and dispose of the drugs, the release says, and the medical examiner will determine the causes of death for the deceased.