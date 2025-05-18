2 dead, 2 injured in Dallas North Tollway crash
DALLAS - Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say two people died, and two others were injured in an early Sunday morning crash.
DNT Fatal Crash
The Latest:
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Dallas North Tollway, just north of Hwy. 635. The vehicles collided head-on, DPS says.
Officials say one person died at the scene and another person died at the hospital.
2 dead, 2 injured in DNT crash near Hwy. 635.
Two others were taken to the hospital for their injuries, but their conditions are not known.
The identities of the two people who died have not been released, pending next-of-kin notifications.
The crash shut down the Dallas North Tollway for hours, but investigators have since reopened the highway.
The crash is still under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety.