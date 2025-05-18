2 dead, 2 injured in Dallas North Tollway crash

article

The Brief Two people died, and two others were injured in a crash early Sunday morning on the Dallas North Tollway. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of DNT near Highway 635. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say two people died, and two others were injured in an early Sunday morning crash.

DNT Fatal Crash

The Latest:

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Dallas North Tollway, just north of Hwy. 635. The vehicles collided head-on, DPS says.

Officials say one person died at the scene and another person died at the hospital.

Two others were taken to the hospital for their injuries, but their conditions are not known.

The identities of the two people who died have not been released, pending next-of-kin notifications.

The crash shut down the Dallas North Tollway for hours, but investigators have since reopened the highway.

The crash is still under investigation.