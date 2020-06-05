2 Dallas teens inadvertently hit by gunfire during drive-by shooting

article

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting in South Dallas. Another boy believed to be 17 years old was shot in the leg.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of 2nd Avenue, which is south of Fair Park.

Police believe the shooter was targeting a group of people gathered in a parking lot. The wounded teens were in a vehicle that crossed into the path of the gunfire.

Both teens are now in the hospital. Police said they’re hopeful the girl will recover. The boy’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives are still looking for the shooter.