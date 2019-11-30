2 Dallas PD officers injured in separate crashes

article

Two Dallas Police Department officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being involved in separate crashes early Saturday morning.

The first wreck happened just before 12:45 a.m.. along westbound LBJ Freeway, near the Dallas North Tollway.

The officer was parked at another crash scene to block the ramp onto DNT, when another car veered in front of a 2008 Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota had to get out of the way, and lost control of their car on the wet freeway.

Police say the Toyota spun several times, and crashed into the back of the Dallas PD patrol car.

The officer had a minor cut to his forehead because of the airbag, and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

It’s not known if the driver of the Toyota was injured, but police said they were not intoxicated, so no charges will be filed.

The second crash happened just before 4:45 a.m., along Buckner Boulevard and Elam Road in the Pleasant Grove area.

Investigators found that the officer had been responded to a call, and had his emergency lights on, but then the call was cancelled, so the emergency lights were then shut off.

Just minutes later, police say the officer ran the red light at Elam Road, and was struck on the driver’s side.

The driver of the other vehicle involved had a green light at the time of the wreck.

The officer and the other driver were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.