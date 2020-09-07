2 Dallas County residents die from West Nile Virus

article

Dallas County reported its first two deaths from the West Nile Virus this year.

The first reported death was a 63-year-old Dallas resident. The other was an 88-year-old, also from Dallas.

There is a fifth positive human case reported this season in Irving.

So far, mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile in Carrollton, Dallas, DeSoto, Duncanville, Garland, Highland Park, Irving, Lancaster, Mesquite, Richardson and University Park.