2 COVID-19 therapeutic infusion centers opening in North Texas

article

There will be two COVID-19 therapeutic infusion centers opening in North Texas on Monday.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is setting up the centers in Fort Worth and Irving.

Starting Monday, Jan. 11, the centers will distribute "Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies and bamlanivimab to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who meet certain criteria and who have a referral from a hospital or doctor."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the opening of the new centers Saturday. Other centers have already been open in El Paso, Laredo, Harlingen, and Austin.

"Increasing access to COVID-19 therapeutic treatments is a proven strategy to reduce hospitalizations and save lives," Gov. Abbott said in a statement. "I thank our partners from the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council for working with the State of Texas to establish these infusion centers. Together, we will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe."