2 children hospitalized after lightning strike in Fort Worth

2 children were sent to the hospital on Wednesday night after a lightning strike outside their far south Fort Worth home.

The children were playing in the front yard of their home on Iron Ridge Drive when a nearby tree that was hit by lightning during yesterday's storms.

The boys, whose ages have not been released, were close enough to the tree that they each suffered an electrical charge that knocked them to the ground.

Both were rushed to the hospital.

The boys were listed in critical condition because what the fire department called the "mechanism" of the injury.

One neighbor tells FOX 4 it hadn't even started to rain when the lightning strike occurred.

The neighbor then ran to the boys until paramedics arrives.

She said the two were initially unconscious with labored breathing.

The boys' neighbor says as of last night they were awake, but in excruciating pain.