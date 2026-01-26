2 baby bald eagles hatch near Dallas during Texas Winter Storm

The Brief Two bald eagle chicks hatched this week at the John Bunker Sands Wetlands Center near Dallas, surviving a harsh winter storm. The newborn eaglets, JBS 24 and JBS 25, are being cared for by "seasoned parents" who have nested at the center since 2014. The chicks will remain in the nest for several weeks and are expected to begin attempting flight by April.



Two bald eagle chicks were born this week at the John Bunker Sands Wetlands Center in North Texas, hatching amid a winter storm as their parents sheltered the nest from rain, cold and high winds.

What we know:

The eaglets hatched from eggs laid on Dec. 18 and Dec. 21, according to the wetlands center. The hatching came as a winter storm moved through the area, dumping rain and ushering in freezing temperatures. The nest is located near Combine, Texas, about 30 minutes southeast of Dallas.

Executive Director of the John Bunker Sands Wetlands Center, Kayleigh Bucur, said staff could do little more than observe the bald eagles. It has become a focal point for eagle watchers across the region as staff members and thousands of online viewers have been closely monitoring the nest through a YouTube live-stream, as the incubation period reached its final days.

The female eagle, referred to as Mom, is noticeably larger than the male, referred to as Dad. As Mom handled most of the incubation duties, Dad hunted and brought food back to the nest. Bucur tells The Post that they do not name the baby eagles but number them based on the number they were hatched. The two newborns are JBS 24 and JBS 25.

With the two new hatchlings, the John Bunker Sands Wetlands Center has now recorded 25 eaglets since monitoring began in 2014. Of those, 20 have successfully fledged.

Dig deeper:

On Jan. 25, 2026, shortly after the birth of JBS 24, Dad flies in to meet his new offspring and check on the family and Mom finally allows him to take charge and leaves to grab a meal and get some rest. Mom has been on the nest since early Friday morning, steadfast in the frightful, frigid weather.

Mom and Dad’s second chick hatched in the early morning of Jan. 26. Mom had her attempts at the first feeding of both chicks.

JBS 25 is described to still have a few damp feathers from hatching and generally has its back to the camera in the video. JBS 24 is described as a bit more mobile, it can sit up and is starting to have some control of its bobbing head.

Mom manages to connect JBS 24 with a little food, while JBS 25 still has plenty of nutrients from absorbing the egg yolk during the hatching process.

It won’t be long before the chick can grab at the morsels Mom offers, according to the center.

During the process of hatching, the chicks absorb the nutritious egg yolk and can go without being fed for a day or two. The chicks will rest and dry off after hatching and will sit up and chirp to the parents when they’re ready for their first meal outside the shell.

What they're saying:

"We’ve been on what we call ‘PIP watch,’" said Bucur. "That’s when the chick starts breaking into the air sac inside the egg and mom can actually hear chirping. From there, hatching is entirely up to the chick."

Bucur described the organization's inability to intervene with the birth of the baby eagles.

"They’re federally protected, and truly, you just have to trust the eagles. They’re seasoned parents, and they know what they’re doing."

The backstory:

The nest itself has a unique history, originally built on an energized electrical tower that supplied power to Dallas. In 2014, utility crews and wildlife agencies worked together to relocate the nest without disturbing it, lifting it by crane and securing it to a replica tower about a quarter mile away. That partnership included Mica Steelworks, The Chapman Group, Oncor, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and several private contractors. The replica tower still stands about 100 feet tall.

Bald eagles’ mate for life, and this same pair has returned year after year. Since the relocation, the new nest has grown to nearly 700 pounds and spans about nine feet across.

What's next:

The chicks are expected to remain in the nest for several weeks and could begin attempting flight by April.

The John Bunker Sands Wetlands Center offers public programs, eagle walks and live-stream access to the nest, allowing visitors to follow the young birds’ progress as they grow.