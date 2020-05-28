2 assistant chiefs to temporarily lead Arlington PD

article

While the city of Arlington looks for a new police chief, the two top commanders will share the duties.

Assistant Chiefs Jaime Ayala and Kevin Kolbye will temporarily fill the post.

“Chiefs Ayala and Kolbye are experienced and knowledgeable leaders ⁠— both with a strong background in all areas of police operations⁠ — and will serve our community well,” said City Manager Trey Yelverton.

Chief Will Johnson is retiring to become the next police chief of BNSF Railroad.

Johnson, a 23-year veteran law enforcement officer, has been the Arlington Police Department’s chief since 2013.

His replacement will be named by the city manager after a national search. That’s expected to happen by September.