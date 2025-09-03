2 arrested in South Dallas during investigation into drug sales, prostitution

article

Two men have been arrested after an investigation into drug dealing and prostitution in a South Dallas neighborhood.

Accused Drug Dealers Arrested

What we know:

According to Dallas Police, two people have been accused of making hand-to-hand narcotics transactions. Officers seized more than 1,000 grams of illegal drugs in the area.

41-year-old Brandon Thompson (Source: Dallas County Jail)

There were community complaints of drug sales and prostitution in the Park Row neighborhood.

Timeline:

On Aug. 28, officers report they saw 41-year-old Brandon Thyompson dealing drugs from his vehicle. He was pulled over and officers recovered 45.4 grams of hydrocodone; 3/3 grams of amphetamine dextroamphetamine; 24.3 grams of alprazolam; 47.5 grams of carisoprodol; 10.7 grams of tramadol hydrochloride; .1 grams of Adderall; 3.6 grams of diazepam; 7.3 grams of amoxicillin trihydrate; 510 grams of promethazine; 49 grams of marijuana; and $3.226.97 in currency.

He is facing seven charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and possession of a dangerous drug.

29-year-old Yellarrious Thomas Crow (Source: Dallas County Jail)

The next day, officers saw another suspect making drug deals in the 2800 block of Meadow Street. Officers followed the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Yellarious Thomas Crow, stopped him, and found him to be in possession of multiple narcotics and more than $3,500 in cash. Dallas officers say they seized cocaine, tramadol, alprazolam, carisoprodol, hydrocodone and marijuana.

He is facing three counts of first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, for the alprazolam and carisoprodol.

What they're saying:

Major Yancey Nelson, commander of the Southeast Patrol Division, said, "These arrests are the result of ongoing investigations and enforcement of drug laws in the Park Row neighborhood. Our officers are in the area, visibly and covertly, working with intelligence gained through investigations and following up on concerns reported by the community. I thank those who continue to speak up and I commend these officers for their continued hard work."