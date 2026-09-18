2 arrested, 1 sought in connection with fatal Dallas gas station shooting

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The Brief Two men were arrested on July 2 and charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with a fatal June 27 shooting at a Dallas gas station. Surveillance footage and location data led investigators to believe the shooting, which killed Nigel Calhoun and injured another person, may have been a retaliatory attack. Police are still actively searching for a third suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Johnson, who remains at large and faces the same charges.



Two men have been arrested in connection with a June shooting that killed one person and injured another at a Dallas gas station, police said.

Two men arrested in connection with shooting

What we know:

The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Shyheim Muhhamed and 28-year-old Anthony Robinson on July 2, according to police documents.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Shyheim Muhhamed

Both are charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Details of the fatal June 27 shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened June 27 at a gas station in the 3900 block of Linfield Road. Police said Nigel Calhoun was shot and killed, and another person in his vehicle was wounded.

According to arrest affidavits, surveillance video showed three people approach Calhoun’s vehicle and open fire with an assault-style rifle and two handguns. The vehicle then crashed into another parked vehicle before the suspects fled. Investigators believe the shooting may have been retaliation for an earlier shooting in the same area.

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Surveillance video point to suspects

Dig deeper:

The affidavit for Robinson alleges he was one of the people who approached the vehicle and fired a handgun. The affidavit for Muhhamed alleges he was driving the vehicle used in the shooting. Both affidavits cite surveillance footage, police records and cellphone or vehicle-location data as part of the investigation.

Dallas police continue to search for a third suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Johnson. He is wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Christopher Johnson

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective C. Whitaker at 214-557-9314 or by email at chelsea.whitaker@dallaspolice.gov. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

The charges are allegations, and Muhhamed and Robinson are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.