A $1 million winning ticket for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night was sold at a RaceTrac in Plano.

That person is one of two Texans who picked the first five numbers correctly.

A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.