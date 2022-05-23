19-year-old killed in shooting at Dallas graduation party

article

Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year at an outdoor event this weekend.

Uriel Alberto Enriquez died early Saturday morning.

He was shot in the parking lot of the Salcedo Ranch, an outdoor venue near Interstate 20 and South Saint Augustine Drive, in southeast Dallas.

The owner told FOX 4 the venue was rented out for a graduation event.

Police have not said if it had a permit.

So far, no arrests have been made.