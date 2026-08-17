18-year-old killed, another 18-year-old detained following shooting inside DeSoto home

article

The Brief An 18-year-old man died after being shot in the chest Sunday afternoon inside a DeSoto residence. Officers detained an unrelated 18-year-old male suspect at the scene, and police state there is no ongoing threat to the public. The identities of both the victim and the suspect are being withheld as the active investigation continues.



An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon inside a DeSoto home, and another 18-year-old has been detained as the suspect, authorities said.

DeSoto shooting

What we know:

DeSoto police officers responded at 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Sequoia Court after a witness called 911 to report a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found several people inside the home, including the victim, who had a single gunshot wound to the chest. Officers rendered first aid before DeSoto Fire Rescue paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police detained an 18-year-old male at the scene who is believed to be the shooter. Authorities said the suspect and victim were not related.

Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public. The identities of both the victim and the suspect are being withheld pending family notification and formal proceedings.

What's next:

The investigation remains active. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the DeSoto Police Department at 469-658-3050.