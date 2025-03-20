18-year-old drowns after kayak capsizes on Benbrook Lake

article

The Brief An 18-year-old man drowned in Benbrook Lake after the kayak he was in capsized. The two others on the kayak swam to shore, but the man went underwater and did not resurface. Rescue teams conducted a search lasting over 24 hours before recovering the man's body.



An 18-year-old man drowned after a kayak capsized on Benbrook Lake on Tuesday, authorities said.

What we know:

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials responded to a report of a missing kayaker at Benbrook Lake around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Callers reported a kayak carrying three people had capsized, and one person was struggling to return to it.

Two people swam to shore, but the 18-year-old went underwater and did not resurface.

Rescue teams searched the lake for more than 24 hours, recovering his body around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity. The cause of the capsizing and the kayak's capacity remain under investigation.

What we don't know:

