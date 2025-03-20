18-year-old drowns after kayak capsizes on Benbrook Lake
FORT WORTH, Texas - An 18-year-old man drowned after a kayak capsized on Benbrook Lake on Tuesday, authorities said.
What we know:
Texas Parks and Wildlife officials responded to a report of a missing kayaker at Benbrook Lake around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Callers reported a kayak carrying three people had capsized, and one person was struggling to return to it.
Two people swam to shore, but the 18-year-old went underwater and did not resurface.
Rescue teams searched the lake for more than 24 hours, recovering his body around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities have not released the man’s identity. The cause of the capsizing and the kayak's capacity remain under investigation.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the man’s identity.
The cause of the capsizing and the kayak's capacity remain under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.