18-year-old drowns after kayak capsizes on Benbrook Lake

Published  March 20, 2025 10:22am CDT
Benbrook
FILE - Colorful kayaks by a riverside. Getty Images

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old man drowned in Benbrook Lake after the kayak he was in capsized.
    • The two others on the kayak swam to shore, but the man went underwater and did not resurface.
    • Rescue teams conducted a search lasting over 24 hours before recovering the man's body.

FORT WORTH, Texas - An 18-year-old man drowned after a kayak capsized on Benbrook Lake on Tuesday, authorities said.

What we know:

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials responded to a report of a missing kayaker at Benbrook Lake around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Callers reported a kayak carrying three people had capsized, and one person was struggling to return to it.

Two people swam to shore, but the 18-year-old went underwater and did not resurface. 

Rescue teams searched the lake for more than 24 hours, recovering his body around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity. The cause of the capsizing and the kayak's capacity remain under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

BenbrookFort Worth