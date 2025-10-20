18-year-old arrested after 4 shot in early morning Dallas attack

article

The Brief Four people were shot by an 18-year-old in Old East Dallas early Sunday morning. Two victims were transported to a local hospital and are currently in stable condition; the names and conditions of the others are unknown. Santino Sereseroz was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



An 18-year-old is accused of shooting four people in Old East Dallas early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of North Haskell Avenue.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by FOX 4, witnesses told police that 18-year-old Santino Sereseroz got kicked out of an event center at the location for fighting.

He allegedly started firing shots from across the street, and four people were injured.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took at least two of the victims to a local hospital.

Sereseroz was arrested a few blocks away from the scene and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they found a stolen handgun on him at the time.

What we don't know:

The names and condition of the victims have not been revealed.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation by the Dallas Police Department.