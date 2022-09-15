18-wheeler hangs from Allen overpass, driver dies in crash
ALLEN, Texas - Allen police said a man driving an 18-wheeler died in a crash on the Central Expressway.
It happened just before noon Wednesday near West Bethany Drive. Responding officers found the truck suspended on the overpass.
Investigators believe the truck was heading southbound when it hit another vehicle.
The 18-wheeler then went over the safety barrier and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.
There’s no word on the other driver’s condition.