18-wheeler driver wanted for deadly Plano hit-and-run crash
PLANO, Texas - State troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Dallas North Tollway on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the tollway near Spring Creek Parkway.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, investigators believe the driver of an 18-wheeler made an unsafe lane change and struck a Honda Civic.
That caused the Civic to crash into a concrete wall and flip. Two other vehicles then crashed into the Civic.
The driver of the Civic died at the scene. He was identified as 47-year-old Juan Quiroz from Dallas.
The driver of the 18-wheeler kept going and didn’t stop to help.
The two other drivers were not hurt.
What we don't know:
DPS investigators are still working to find and identify the driver of the 18-wheeler.
They are treating the case as a hit-and-run.
