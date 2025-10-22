Expand / Collapse search

18-wheeler driver wanted for deadly Plano hit-and-run crash

By
Published  October 22, 2025 12:41pm CDT
Plano
FOX 4
article

The Brief

  • A fatal hit-and-run crash on the Dallas North Tollway on Tuesday morning killed 47-year-old Juan Quiroz.

  • Investigators believe an 18-wheeler made an unsafe lane change, causing the victim's car to crash and flip, before two other vehicles hit it.

  • The driver of the 18-wheeler fled the scene and has not yet been identified.

PLANO, Texas - State troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Dallas North Tollway on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the tollway near Spring Creek Parkway.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, investigators believe the driver of an 18-wheeler made an unsafe lane change and struck a Honda Civic.

That caused the Civic to crash into a concrete wall and flip. Two other vehicles then crashed into the Civic.

The driver of the Civic died at the scene. He was identified as 47-year-old Juan Quiroz from Dallas.

The driver of the 18-wheeler kept going and didn’t stop to help.

The two other drivers were not hurt.

Featured

Alcohol a factor in DNT wrong-way crash that killed 1, injured 6
article

Alcohol a factor in DNT wrong-way crash that killed 1, injured 6

Authorities are releasing more information about a fiery wrong-way crash on the Dallas North Tollway earlier this week that killed a young woman and injured six others.

What we don't know:

DPS investigators are still working to find and identify the driver of the 18-wheeler.

They are treating the case as a hit-and-run. 

The Source: The information in this story comes from Texas DPS.

PlanoTraffic