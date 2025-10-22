18-wheeler driver wanted for deadly Plano hit-and-run crash

article

The Brief A fatal hit-and-run crash on the Dallas North Tollway on Tuesday morning killed 47-year-old Juan Quiroz.

Investigators believe an 18-wheeler made an unsafe lane change, causing the victim's car to crash and flip, before two other vehicles hit it.

The driver of the 18-wheeler fled the scene and has not yet been identified.

State troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Dallas North Tollway on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the tollway near Spring Creek Parkway.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, investigators believe the driver of an 18-wheeler made an unsafe lane change and struck a Honda Civic.

That caused the Civic to crash into a concrete wall and flip. Two other vehicles then crashed into the Civic.

The driver of the Civic died at the scene. He was identified as 47-year-old Juan Quiroz from Dallas.

The driver of the 18-wheeler kept going and didn’t stop to help.

The two other drivers were not hurt.

What we don't know:

DPS investigators are still working to find and identify the driver of the 18-wheeler.

They are treating the case as a hit-and-run.