18-wheeler driver killed in fiery Collin County crash identified as 71-year-old man

71-year-old Gustavo Rodriguez Gomez was the driver of the 18-wheeler killed in a fiery crash at the Fairview-Allen border on Tuesday, according to the Collin County Medical Examiner.

Gomez's tractor-trailer flipped over the concrete guard rail on US-75 near Stacy Road.

Allen police say the big rig collided with another vehicle while heading north on 75, causing the 18-wheeler to fly off the right side of the overpass.

Gomez died on scene. No one else was injured.

READ MORE: 18-wheeler flips over barrier on US-75 overpass in Fairview, driver killed

The crash closed down 75 and the area around Stacy Road for a long time Tuesday while investigators gathered evidence.

Police have not given any update on if they know the driver of the other vehicle, or if that person is expected to face charges.