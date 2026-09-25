18-wheeler crash and fuel spill shuts down part of DNT in Dallas

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The Brief An overturned 18-wheeler and multi-vehicle crash led to a fuel spill and the full closure of the Dallas North Tollway at Northwest Highway. Emergency crews and tollway authorities are currently on the scene working to clear the wreckage and clean up the spilled fuel. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision, the cause of which remains unknown.



Part of the Dallas North Tollway in Dallas is closed because of a major crash and fuel spill.

What we know:

According to the North Texas Tollway Authority and Dallas Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around noon on Friday on the southbound side of the tollway at Northwest Highway.

An 18-wheeler overturned after colliding with five other vehicles.

About 170 gallons of diesel spilled onto the tollway from the 18-wheeler's ruptured saddle tanks. Other fluids from the trailer, such as cooking oil, also spilled during the crash.

A total of three people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are all said to be non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

Big picture view:

All northbound and southbound lanes of the tollway are currently shut down while crews work to clear the wreck and clean up a fuel spill.