18-wheeler crash and fuel spill shuts down part of DNT in Dallas
DALLAS - Part of the Dallas North Tollway in Dallas is closed because of a major crash and fuel spill.
What we know:
According to the North Texas Tollway Authority and Dallas Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around noon on Friday on the southbound side of the tollway at Northwest Highway.
An 18-wheeler overturned after colliding with five other vehicles.
About 170 gallons of diesel spilled onto the tollway from the 18-wheeler's ruptured saddle tanks. Other fluids from the trailer, such as cooking oil, also spilled during the crash.
A total of three people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are all said to be non-life-threatening.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
Big picture view:
All northbound and southbound lanes of the tollway are currently shut down while crews work to clear the wreck and clean up a fuel spill.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the NTTA and SKY 4 helicopter.