Expand / Collapse search

18-wheeler crash and fuel spill shuts down part of DNT in Dallas

By
FOX 4
Traffic
Updated September 25, 2026 2:19 PM CDT Published September 25, 2026 1:35 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • An overturned 18-wheeler and multi-vehicle crash led to a fuel spill and the full closure of the Dallas North Tollway at Northwest Highway.
    • Emergency crews and tollway authorities are currently on the scene working to clear the wreckage and clean up the spilled fuel.
    • Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision, the cause of which remains unknown.

DALLAS - Part of the Dallas North Tollway in Dallas is closed because of a major crash and fuel spill.

What we know:

According to the North Texas Tollway Authority and Dallas Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around noon on Friday on the southbound side of the tollway at Northwest Highway.

An 18-wheeler overturned after colliding with five other vehicles. 

About 170 gallons of diesel spilled onto the tollway from the 18-wheeler's ruptured saddle tanks. Other fluids from the trailer, such as cooking oil, also spilled during the crash.

A total of three people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are all said to be non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

Big picture view:

All northbound and southbound lanes of the tollway are currently shut down while crews work to clear the wreck and clean up a fuel spill.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the NTTA and SKY 4 helicopter.

TrafficDallas