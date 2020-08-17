18-wheeler crash shuts down I-30 in Rowlett early Monday

article

Interstate 30 in Rowlett was shut down early Monday because of an 18-wheeler crash.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the bridge near Dalrock Road.

An 18-wheeler hit a car on the side of the road. Then another 18-wheeler hit the 18-wheeler from the first accident and overturned.

The big rig went across the median and hit two more vehicles. Fuel also spilled on the roadway.

Officials said there were multiple serious injuries but no fatalities.

Both east and westbound I—30 was shut down for several hours while hazmat crews tried to clean up the fuel and wreckage.

FOX 4’s Chip Waggoner encouraged drivers to use Highway 66 as an alternate route.