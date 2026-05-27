18-wheeler crash closes I-30 in Dallas

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The Brief A jackknifed 18-wheeler has completely shut down westbound I-30 near the Canyon in Downtown Dallas. Major traffic delays currently stretch back to Ferguson Road, with all westbound main lanes closed and vehicles being diverted to the service road. Drivers should avoiding the area by using side streets.



A crash involving an 18-wheeler is causing major backups on Interstate 30 in Dallas.

What we know:

The crash happened early Wednesday morning on westbound I-30 near Good Latimer Boulevard.

According to early reports, the 18-wheeler jackknife and crashed.

Why you should care:

The crash has completely shut down westbound I-30 for those trying to head into Downtown Dallas.

As of 6:30 a.m., the backup stretched as far as Ferguson Road. Traffic was only getting through on the service road.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible, by taking side streets.